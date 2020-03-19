Local Domino's are hiring amid COVID-19 pandemic

Domino’s pizza is expected to hire 10,000 people around the country even with recent hits to the restaurant industry and a changing landscape caused by the coronavirus.

Domino’s is still hiring in mass quantities, especially here in the Permian Basin

“Absolutely we need insiders, we need cooks, preps, dishwashers, and we especially need delivery drivers,” Domino’s franchisee Cassie Garety said.

While social distancing is highly recommended during this time, pizza is in high-demand and local Domino's franchisee Cassie Gerety plans on delivering in a way that’s safe for the customers and meets the demand for pizza delivery.

“More people are wanting delivery,” Garety said. “And then of course with today with the announcement of the bars and restaurants being closed down, we really expect to have a higher increase in deliveries. And so absolutely I could probably hire 100 delivery drivers today.”

Although this time of uncertainty can be stressful, Gerety reassures that Domino's employees are taking the proper safety precautions to protect the health of the customers.

“It’s a very stressful time for all the consumers.The most rewarding part is knowing that what we’re trying to do is bring that calmness to let them know we are doing our part to make sure that every single team member that comes is safe, well, and that we are taking extra care in their food and their dinners. We don’t have any shortage of food. Our supply chain is strong, our brand is strong and we plan on delivering that to the consumer,” Garety said.

And as a Permian Basin native, her goal is to make sure her customers in the community have peace of mind.

“It’s always been my goal in my 24 years of working here in the Permian Basin,” Garety said. “And I was born and raised right here. I will always make sure that our consumers and our community is taken care of. And that’s what we plan on doing through all of this.

Gerety and Domino’s will continue to deliver the promise of satisfaction for as long as Domino’is open for business.

