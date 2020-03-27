Local Boys and Girls Clubs provide meals and activities for kids

BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB PICKUP LOCATIONS:

Pickup times are Fridays from 4-7 p.m.

Taylor Club in Midland

Address: 1321 S. Goode St.

Wilkerson Club in Odessa:

Address: 800 E. 13th St.

Headlee Club in West Odessa:

Address: 1476 N. Knox Ave

The Boys and Girls Clubs all over the Permian Basin are passing out activity bags for kids that include a meal

Inside the bag are science, technology, engineering, and mathematics projects as well as coloring books and puzzles to keep kids learning while they're at home...

“We started doing the Food-2-Kids weekend distribution of food bags for kids in need in our community,” Resource Development Director Stephanie Plieness said. “And since the kids are not able to come to the club right now, we wanted to share what our programming is right now with those kids who are not able to come here and also not able to come to school.”

“We wanted to give the community some sort of sense of normal,” volunteer Bill Baty said. “And also be able to give something they can rely on. You know whether it’s the food or the activity packages we’re providing for them while they’re at home and everything. We just really want to give back to the community.”

Local Boys and Girls Clubs started passing out meal bags last week and began passing out activities with the bag as of today, while using social distancing measures when placing the bag in your car.

You can pick up your child’s activity bag at any of the three Boys and Girls Club locations that are giving out the packages.

The mission for the Boys and Girls Club is to fill the need for weekend food for kids. While keeping the creativity gears moving with the activities inside the bag.

While we all live in this time of uncertainty, The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin continue to serve their community while providing a positive learning experience for the next generation.