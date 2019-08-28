Little boy found alone wandering Wall Street

According to the Midland Police Department the little boy was walking all alone on Wall Street near the intersection of Rochester.

Kent Kwik said they are thankful for the courage both their employee and guest showed during this time.

According to a Kent Kwik employee, the little boy was found in front of the store. She said she found the child scared and soaking wet in the rain.

MPD said the toddler was found around 6:00 o’clock early Wednesday morning.

The employee who found the little boy said he was around 2 years old.

When the Kent Kwik employee saw the little boy she immediately went to help, wrapping him up in a blanket she had in her car and giving the boy juice and snacks while they waited for police.

The little boy’s house and family members have been located and he is currently in CPS custody.

According to MPD, this is an ongoing investigation and of course we will keep you updated with any new information.