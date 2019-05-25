Lions Clubs puts up dozens of new handicapped parking signs

A local group is doing its part to help out handicapped members of the community. The Odessa Downtown Lions Club went around town Saturday putting up new handicapped parking signs.

The Lions Club is working with the city to replace signs that are missing or damaged. Club members said they'll put up about 30 new signs at businesses all over Odessa.

“To be a legal handicapped spot, it needs to be marked,” Ralph McCain said. “It’s a service to the community to help people that have disabilities, to ensure these spaces are reserved for them.”

The Lions Club paid for the new signs with their own money, which the group has raised through its various fundraising events.

As part of its service to the handicapped community, the Lions Club also builds wheelchair ramps around town.

