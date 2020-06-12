Limited lodging and camping to resume at Big Big National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Tx. (KOSA) -- Visitors to Big Bend National Park may begin camping and lodging soon.
Park officials announced Friday that limited lodging and camping options will reopen starting on June 15.
Here is a list of all of the facilities and services that will open on that date:
-Chisos Basin Campground
(reduced capacity. Maximum stay 5 nights. Reservations required via www.recreation.gov).
-Chisos Mountains Lodge to reopen 6/19.
(reduced capacity. Maximum stay 5 nights. www.chisosmountainslodge.com or 432-477-2291 for reservations).
Chisos Mountains Restaurant (take-out meals only)
-All paved park roads.
-Old Maverick Road, Grapevine Hills Road, Dugout Wells, Dagger Flat
-Road, and Terlingua Ranch Road.
-Many front-country trails for day hiking (see the full list).
-Chisos Basin Camper Store.
-Panther Junction Gas Station and store.
-Castolon Store (open 6/19).
-Rio Grande for day-use river trips from paved road access points. Group size limits apply.
-Restroom facilities.
The following areas and facilities remain closed at this time:
-Park Visitor Centers.
-Primitive Backcountry Dirt Roads (Old Ore Road, Glenn Springs Roads, and River Road).
-Paint Gap, Croton Spring, and K-Bar Roads.
-Backcountry Camping and Primitive Backcountry Campsites.
-Cottonwood Campground and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds.
-The Hot Springs Historic Area and all associated trails are closed to entry.
-Rio Grande Village Store and Rio Grande Village RV campground.
-Boquillas Port of Entry.