Limited lodging and camping to resume at Big Big National Park

Visitors to Big Bend National Park may begin camping and lodging soon.

Park officials announced Friday that limited lodging and camping options will reopen starting on June 15.

Here is a list of all of the facilities and services that will open on that date:

-Chisos Basin Campground

(reduced capacity. Maximum stay 5 nights. Reservations required via www.recreation.gov).

-Chisos Mountains Lodge to reopen 6/19.

(reduced capacity. Maximum stay 5 nights. www.chisosmountainslodge.com or 432-477-2291 for reservations).

Chisos Mountains Restaurant (take-out meals only)

-All paved park roads.

-Old Maverick Road, Grapevine Hills Road, Dugout Wells, Dagger Flat

-Road, and Terlingua Ranch Road.

-Many front-country trails for day hiking (see the full list).

-Chisos Basin Camper Store.

-Panther Junction Gas Station and store.

-Castolon Store (open 6/19).

-Rio Grande for day-use river trips from paved road access points. Group size limits apply.

-Restroom facilities.

The following areas and facilities remain closed at this time:

-Park Visitor Centers.

-Primitive Backcountry Dirt Roads (Old Ore Road, Glenn Springs Roads, and River Road).

-Paint Gap, Croton Spring, and K-Bar Roads.

-Backcountry Camping and Primitive Backcountry Campsites.

-Cottonwood Campground and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds.

-The Hot Springs Historic Area and all associated trails are closed to entry.

-Rio Grande Village Store and Rio Grande Village RV campground.

-Boquillas Port of Entry.