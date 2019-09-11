Lightning strike injures 10 La. inmates playing flag football

A lightning strike has sent 10 people to the hospital.

It happened about 6 p.m. Monday in Claiborne Parish.

The injured are inmates at David Wade Correctional Center, authorities report.

They were playing flag football at the state-owned prison off Louisiana Highway 520 between Homer and Haynesville when the lightning struck, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

“The lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches,” says a statement from the department.

Emergency crews took 10 prisoners to area hospitals.

One is in critical condition, the other nine inmates are in stable condition, the department reports.

For security reasons, authorities said, the state will not release the names of the inmates nor their locations.

