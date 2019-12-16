Lighting ceremony to be held for Odessa Spire

Odessa Arts will be holding a lighting ceremony for the Odessa Spire on Monday evening.

(Image: Odessa Arts)

The lighting ceremony will begin at 6:45 p.m. at 820 N. Maple Ave.

“I am so proud to see this project come to fruition,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham, “It shows what our community is capable of when we work together.”

Odessa's City Council invested $100,000 of the hotel occupancy tax to commission the art piece.

More than 75 artists from across the country applied to work on the piece. Ray King of Philadelphia was eventually chosen for the job.

“Ray King was the only artist whose design not only honored the original intent of the structure, but also reinvented it, creating a beacon for our community,” explained Public Art Committee member Lorraine Perryman.

Maple Avenue from 8th to 10th Street, and 10th Street from Dixie to Echo will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m.