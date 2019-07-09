Let’s taco-bout Burger King’s new menu item

Taco chance on this. Starting on July 9, the fast-food giant Burger King is debuting a $1 Crispy Taco.

The Crispy Taco is made up of a hard tortilla shell, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce topped with a special taco sauce.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide,” said Burger King President Chris Finazzo.

One caveat. If you live in Hawaii or Alaska, the price will be higher than $1.

It seems this trend of adding food items to your menu that is outside the expected food groups of the restaurant is really taking off, for example IHOP’s Pancake Burger or Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

The Crispy Taco will be available at participating Burger King restaurants for a limited-time only.

