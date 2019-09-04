Lemonade stand raises money for Midland Police Department, Officer Zack Owens

Some local boys spent their free time selling lemonade to raise money for the Midland Police Department and Officer Zack Owens.

According to a post on the Midland Police Department Facebook page, several boys raised more than $1,000 in just a few hours on Sunday.

The proceeds of the lemonade stand were donated to the Midland Police Department and Officer Zack Owens.

The Midland Police Department says they are lucky to live in Midland and the Permian Basin, and they are thankful for this gesture.

