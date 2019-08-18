Lee football legend Cedric Benson killed, according to friends and family

Former Midland Lee and University of Texas running back Cedric Benson died Saturday night, according to his friends and family. He was 36 years old.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, family member Dominic Benson wrote "No no no no no no God no!!!! Why him man!!!!! Not Ced man."

He followed that up with a comment saying "My brother gone."

On Instagram, Benson's coach at Texas, Mack Brown, expressed his condolences, writing "We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP".

Benson was the star for Lee football teams that won three straight state championships, while rushing for over 8000 yards in his high school career.

He went on to an illustrious collegiate career at Texas, winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back in 2004.

Benson was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the 4th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, and also played for the Bengals and Packers during his 8-year professional career.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

