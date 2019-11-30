Lee Varsity heads to the playoffs

One football team in the Permian Basin will represent all of West Texas during playoff season.

John and Lupita Dehayos are the parents of Lee Guardsman number 76 and said they couldn’t be any prouder of how the team has played this year.

Lupita tells CBS7 News, the rebels have gone through their fair share of struggles this year but at the end of the day have had a successful season.

“It makes me feel that these boys need to understand and know how much they mean to our community. They bring up our comradery for the Lee Rebels and what we stand for as Rebels,” said Lupita.

Cheers and words of encouragement were shouted by Rebel super fans, as the varsity football team loaded up and headed out to the Regional Semi-Final Playoff game, Saturday morning.

The team is 11-1 so far this season going into this next match-up against the Southlake Carroll Dragons in Abilene.

The boys got royal treatment as they went off to represent West Texas, making their blood, sweat and tears, all worth it.

“They have been through tremendous hardships, but they have been showing improvement with what they can do and that they can fight we the big boys,” said John.

John is from the Tall City, so for this super fan giving support to this high school football team is second nature.

He said football and West Texas, just go hand to hand.

“I was in the Army and when I was overseas, and I told them I was from West Texas. The first thing that they brought up was football. That is what West Texas is, football. We are going to prove to the other teams that we are here to stay,” said John.

One message the Dehoyo’s want to send the Rebel football team as they go and take on the big dogs from the DFW area, is leave it all on the field.

“Just give it your all. Win or lose boys you are number one in my heart so let's give it our all and let's get that state title,” said Lupita.