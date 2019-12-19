Lee Rebels have five student-athletes sign to play college sports

Lee High School had an impressive five student-athletes sign letters of intent during national signing day.

Lee football

Rebels four-star wide receiver Loic Fouongi signed the dotted line to take his talents up to Lubbock and play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Defensive back and return specialist Karl Taylor is also staying in-state and will play at Southern Methodist University.

Track and Field athlete Paige Low will be taking her talents up to Norman, Oklahoma as she committed to the University of Oklahoma to compete for the Sooners.

Pole vaulter Rory Maguire will be joining fellow Rebel Loic Fouongi and head up to Texas Tech where he will compete for the Red Raiders track and field team.

Lee volleyball outside hitter Yali Flores will further her academic and athletic career at Monroe College in New York.