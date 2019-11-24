Lee Rebels advance to regional round

The Lee Rebels keep their playoff run alive after defeating the Lamar Vikings 55-42 in Arlington on Saturday.

After the Rebels went up 28-0, the Vikings were able to battle back to make it 42-42 late in the game.

However Clint Hartman and the Rebels proved to be too much for the Vikings in the end as safety Karl Taylor batted down a potential touchdown pass on the goal line to seal the win for Lee.

Lee will play Southlake Carrol at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene at 5 p.m. on Saturday