Led Zeppelin wins court decision over ‘Stairway to Heaven’

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal appeals court has handed Led Zeppelin a victory in the band’s fight with the estate of Spirit guitarist Randy California over “Stairway to Heaven.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal “Stairway to Heaven” from the Spirit song “Taurus.”

A previous decision had granted California’s estate a new trial.

California’s estate had argued that the jury should have heard recordings of the two songs and the judge should have given the jury different instructions.