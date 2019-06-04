Lea County mother charged in infant's death

A woman in Lea County has been arrested after authorities say her infant died from trauma to the head and neck.

Querida Padilla, 20, has been charged with Abandonment or Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death, a 1st Degree Felony.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to a home on October 12, 2018 for a report of a one-month-old baby not breathing. The baby later passed away.

An investigation and autopsy found that the baby died from trauma to the head and neck.

Padilla was arrested on Monday and was later released on a $90,000 unsecured bond.