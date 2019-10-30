Lawsuit filed against Aghorn Oil & Gas 4 days after H2S gas killed father and mother of three children

Houston-based lawyers Mo Aziz and Karl Long of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz, John K. Zaid and Joe I. Zaid of John K. Zaid & Associates, and Johnathan Silva of J.D. Silva & Associates, PLLC announced today they are suing Aghorn Operating, Inc., Aghorn Oil & Gas, Inc., Gilliam’s Aghorn Energy, Inc., and Sentinel Transportation, LLC on behalf of the families of Jacob Dean and Natalee Dean.

The father and mother died Saturday night from H2S poisoning at a pump house site, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

They have three children - a teenager a six-year-old and a 9-year-old. The two youngest stayed in the car while Natalee went to check on Jacob at the pump house. Investigators say that decision saved their lives.

“The primary concern of the family is to determine what caused the death of these young parents and safeguard the interests of their children,” Silva said.

“Our goal is to get a temporary restraining order to preserve all the appropriate evidence and begin our independent investigation into this matter,” according to attorney John Zaid.