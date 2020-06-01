Law enforcement leaders praise peaceful Odessa protest

A Black Lives Matter protest in Odessa on Sunday remained primarily peaceful and incident free. Local leaders said it was a credit to both protesters and law enforcement.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Police Chief Mike Gerke actually worked with protest organizers to clear a path through downtown Odessa.

“The protest was posted on Facebook,” Gerke said. “So when we found out about that, we said ‘Well if they’re going to come down here and have a protest, let’s make sure there’s a safe avenue for them. Let’s make sure there’s no traffic.”

Law enforcement shut down several blocks of Grant Avenue. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies were instructed to be hands off and let protesters march.

“Our goal was just not to confront the protesters,” Griffis said. “Let them do their demonstration, and not to confront them unless they start damaging or injuring people.”

“I think it’s heartbreaking anytime police and the community clash,” Gerke said. “Police departments are a part of the community. We should be working together. We should be coming together to create a better city for everyone. That’s our purpose.”

There was no need for authorities to step in, as protesters refrained from any violence or vandalism.

“I was very proud of the people here in Odessa,” Griffis said. “I think the rest of the world can take a little lesson from this. See how it should work. Nobody should lose their property or their life or be injured in a deal like this.”

Both men said that the next protest in Odessa that they know of is happening on Wednesday.

Gerke said that protest organizers will once again be working with city leadership to try and make that protest go as smoothly as Sunday’s.

