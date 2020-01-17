Latest MISD bond election count shows bond failed by 25 votes

After a month of counting and counting yet again, the MISD bond election has come up with yet another total.

Parties for and against the bond added up every vote and found the $569 million-dollar bond has failed by 26 votes.

For what feels like the hundredth time, election officials sat down to count votes for the MISD school bond.

And it looks like this will be the last time.

“It’s a deep breath, obviously, today,” Better Bond for Midland Representative Kenye Kay Butts said. “I’m going to sleep a little better tonight with it being done.”

Officials cracked open two ballot boxes today: One holding 836 votes that went missing before the recount, the other holding a single ballot that was stuck inside the tabulation machine.

Their final count showing the bond failed by 26 votes is only one count off from the original election results.

Representatives from Better Bond for Midland and We Choose Our Future, who contested the recount together, said they finally got it right.

“I think that nearly everyone who’s touched and been involved in this process has probably feeling relief that we’re not at the light at the end of the tunnel, we’re actually nearing the end of the tunnel,” We Choose Our Future Co-Chair Dave Joyner said.

While neither plan to put a bond election back on the county’s plate in the near future, members from both SPACs said they will get back to the drawing board.

“We’re just looking forward to working with everyone going forward and putting together a bond and working with a community that everybody in town can get behind and we will get everything rolling for the kids in Midland,” Butts said.

“The need is still there,” We Choose Our Future Co-Chair Christine Foreman said. “We’ve got to meet it and we don’t have a lot of time to waste. So, we’re ready to move forward.”

But are voters ready to move forward?

After so many twists and turns with the bond failing, passing, then failing again and a missing ballot box to boot, it’s an uphill battle for Midland County to earn back the trust of its residents.

The county is already trying to clean out human errors by adding new training for its staff, a stricter chain of custody to track voting materials and a new space in the election’s office meant just for storing ballot boxes.

“I hope we’re at a point now where the public can trust the election process,” Midland County Attorney Russell Malm said. “I think they can. I think it’s important for everyone to get out and vote in even higher numbers than before.”

It’s important to note Friday’s results are still unofficial at this time.

The next step is for the county judge to review the results and decide if it gets his seal of approval.