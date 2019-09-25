Late Alpine Fire Chief Mark Scudder returns home

Communities across West Texas spent time on Tuesday paying their respects and honoring the late Alpine Fire Chief Mark Scudder.

Chief Scudder passed away in Odessa on Thursday of last week after he suffered a medical episode.

On Tuesday first responders and members of the community lined the road as Chief Scudder's body was taken back to Alpine.

The procession traveled through Crane, Imperial, and Fort Stockton before reaching its final destination in Alpine where a memorial service was held.

A funeral service for Chief Scudder will be held at the Alpine Fire Department at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 27.

A GoFundMe Page has been created to help Chief Scudder's family pay for funeral expenses.