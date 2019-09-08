Last chance to attend the 'Permian Basin Fair and Expo'

Before it closes for the season on Sunday, people in the West Texas have the chance to head out to the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition for some fried food and fun.

According to Lemons this is the 44th Permian Basin Fair and Exposition. The first fair was held in 1975.

Organizers of the fair tell CBS7 News there is plenty of funnel cakes, carnival rides and of course shows left for family Sunday.

On the final night of the fair, The Brice Daniels Band will perform at the main stage beginning at 8:00 P.M.

President of the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition, Mikel Lemons said families come from all over West Texas to participate in the fun and also support a good cause.

“We are raising money for scholarships. The first ever event that was held back a little over 44 years ago. A group of people got together and wanted to raise money for scholarships for students attending UTPB, it was brand new back then and Odessa college,” said Lemons.

If you have not had the chance to visit the Permian Basin Fair gates will open at noon on Sunday and will close for the season at 10:00 P.M.