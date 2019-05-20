Large hail possible later today

Potentially severe thunderstorms will roll through the Permian Basin starting this afternoon. Some may drop large hail in areas. It will also be windy. The chance of rain is 50%.

FROM THE STORM PREDICTION CENTER:

A tornado outbreak is forecast to unfold this afternoon and evening across parts of northwest TX and western/central OK. Moisture continues to stream northward across the region, with dewpoints in the 70s yielding very high afternoon MLCAPE values of 3000-5000 J/kg. Meanwhile, shear profiles are also rapidly increasing as a 50-60 knot southerly low-level jet strengthens across the area. This is leading to a rare combination of extreme instability and large hodographs as depicted on forecast soundings throughout the region.

Given the weak capping inversion, strong low-level theta-e

advection, and approaching large-scale forcing, all signs point to the development of numerous intense supercells this afternoon across

the MDT and HIGH risk areas. Any storm that persists in this

environment will pose a risk of strong tornadoes, very large hail,

and damaging winds. The corridor of greatest concern, including a

threat of long-track and potentially violent tornadoes, will extend

from the southeast TX Panhandle into western and central Oklahoma.

Multiple rounds of severe storms are expected to affect these areas, with new storms forming this evening over west TX and spreading

across north TX and much of OK overnight. These storms will

maintain a risk of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated

tornadoes through the night in some areas.