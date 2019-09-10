Landgraf won’t run for Conaway’s seat - OA

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will not seek a seat in Congress, but will run for his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives saying there is still much work still to be done in his district and in Texas.

Speculation that the popular Landgraf, R-Odessa, would seek the District 11 seat left up for grabs with the announced retirement of U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway has been ongoing since July when Conaway said he would not seek the seat he has held since 2004.

“After weeks of prayers and countless discussions regarding where I can serve most effectively and immediately as a strong, conservative voice for West Texas, I’m proud to announce I am running for re-election as state representative,” Landgraf said.

I’m grateful for the outpouring of encouragement from so many fellow West Texans to take my hard work, transparency and proven record of conservative accomplishments to the federal level and run for Congress. Shelby and I gave more than a month of serious thought and prayerful consideration to that idea.

However, now more than ever, Odessa and our corner of West Texas needs a proven leader who can cut through the bureaucracy and get things done on the state level. I’ve helped deliver record-breaking state funding for Permian Basin roads and schools, ushered property tax reform, and protected life at every turn.

But despite that success I’ve achieved on your behalf in a few short years in the Texas House of Representatives, there’s more work to be done. West Texas needs additional infrastructure funding, continual protection against tax increases, and someone who has the creativity and conservative principles to protect our constitutional rights while promoting public safety. I refuse to leave this crucial work incomplete. I cannot abandon the four counties I proudly serve in the Texas House of Representatives during this critical time.

After my faith and my family, the people of West Texas are my priority. I’m not interested in advancing a political career just because I can. Instead, I believe in serving others and applying my conservative grit and proven experience in a place where I can be the most effective for West Texas. Right now, that place is in the Texas Capitol and that’s why I’m called to continue serving in the Texas House of Representatives.

I’m more inspired than ever to fight for West Texas and our state. I humbly ask for your vote and continued support to serve as your state representative.

God bless Texas!