La. man turns himself in after taking school buses on a joyride, sheriff's office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Anderson, 30, stole two school buses and took them on a joyride.

According to investigators, the two buses were parked along Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs, and around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Anderson took one for a joyride.

Surveillance equipment in the bus captured him on video, the sheriff says.

Then he took the bus back to its original location, and took the second bus for a ride, according to the sheriff.

The bus was found Wednesday morning along Lockhart Road near Magnolia Estates.

The sheriff’s office says it’s working closely with the school system on the case. The investigation is ongoing.

