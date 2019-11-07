LIVE COVERAGE: House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety hearing

Live coverage of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety's hearing at Odessa College is streaming now on the CBS7 News Facebook page.

Public Hearing Agenda

Odessa College, Zant Community Room, Saulsbury Campus Center (Second Floor, Room 222) 201 West University Boulevard, Odessa, Texas 79764

I. Call to Order

II. Opening Remarks

III. Invited testimony on the mass violence that occurred in Midland/Odessa on August, 31, 2019; implementation of Executive Orders issued by Governor Abbott on September 5, 2019; and duty: (2) examine impediments and challenges to the timely reporting of

relevant criminal history information and other threat indicators to state and federal databases:

Panel I:

 Individuals and families directly impacted by the mass violence in Midland/Odessa on August 31, 2019

Panel II:

 Lt. Colonel Skylor Hearn, Deputy Director, Texas Department of Public Safety

 Colonel Steven McCraw, Executive Director, Texas Department of Public Safety

Panel III:

 Michael Gerke, Police Chief, City of Odessa

 Richard Gillette, Sheriff, Midland County

 Michael Griffis, Sheriff, Ector County

 Seth Herman, Police Chief, City of Midland

Panel IV:

 Bobby Bland, District Attorney, Ector County

 Laura Nodolf, District Attorney, Midland County

 David Slayton, Administrative Director, Office of Court Administration

Panel V:

 David Turner, Mayor, City of Odessa

 John Alvarez, Fire Chief, City of Odessa

 Michele Racca, Director of Public Safety Communications, Odessa Police, City of Odessa

IV. Public testimony on all duties assigned to Select Committee (see Notice of Public Hearing Posting)

V. Closing Remarks

VI. Adjournment

