‘Kori’s First Annual Walk and Roll Family Fest’ brings community together

On Sunday, people around the Permian Basin had the opportunity to walk and have some fun all for a good cause.

‘Kori’s First Annual Walk and Roll Family Fest’ took was an all day event with fun activities for the whole family.

Kori is a 3-year-old West Texan and was diagnosed with Intermediate Severe Salla Disease just shortly after her little brother was born.

Katie Young, Kori’s mother said only a dozen people have this condition in the United States and there are only a few hospitals in the world that can actually test for Salla.

The event featured face painting, balloons and of course a silent auction with all proceeds being donated to the Salla Treatment and Research Foundation.

“We are hoping we have her forever. Just being able to come over here and just help raise awareness, to make a donation so they have everything they need over at the National Institute of Health to do what they need to do to help save our little girl and help save other kids like her,” said Young.

If you would like to make a donation to the cause or to Kori herself, Young said you can visit the website below.

www.sallaresearch.org