Kimber Lea Place offers new shopping destination in Midland

Midlanders now have a new destination to shop.

The Kimber Lea shopping strip hosted its grand opening Thursday evening celebrating the liftoff a years long project.

The area that used to be public pool and tennis court now hosts a variety of stores and services like a jujitsu studio, donut shop as well as a nail and hair salon.

“I hope everybody come and visits every single tenant here,” Commercial Real Estate Agent Lucy Sisniega said. “They’re doing an awesome job, they treat you really good and have really good services. Good food, everything. So, I can’t wait for everyone to come and meet everyone here.”

Most of the stores in the strip have been open for the past month.

However, the liquor store and seafood restaurant will open up at a later date.

The Kimber Lea shopping strip can be found on the 3400 block of North Midkiff Road.

