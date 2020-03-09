Kermit officials investigating threatening Snapchat message

KERMIT, Tx. (KOSA) -- Kermit ISD is taking extra steps as a precaution on Monday after a threatening message was posted on Snapchat.
According to the school district, a parent shared a Snapchat message that was posted threatening a school shooting.
The school district notified local authorities who are now investigating the post.
Additional administrators and central office staff will be present at the district's schools on Monday as a precaution.
"Please know that we take these situations very seriously, and we work to keep all students safe," said Superintendent Joe Lopez.