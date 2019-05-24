Kentucky soldier surprises brother at middle school

Army Reserve Specialist Christian Cruz of Elizabethtown returned from a 10-month deployment at Guantanamo with plans to surprise his family.

Christian Cruz didn't get to surprise his entire family, but he did get to surprise his little brother at his middle school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

But those plans did not work out as expected.

Cruz said his commander inadvertently spilled the beans about his homecoming by calling Cruz’s mother.

His older brother then met him at the airport.

Cruz’s younger brother, 11-year-old Bryan Finn, was the only one left to surprise.

“I feel like he’s going to be more embarrassed than surprised,” Cruz said, "because he doesn’t deal with embarrassment too much or surprises very well.”

Cruz’s concerns proved unnecessary in a hallway at Bluegrass Middle School as Bryan, a sixth grader, began running as soon as he saw Cruz and jumped up to give him a big hug.

It was a heartwarming moment for the military policeman who’s still getting used to being back home.

“Weird. Honestly, it’s weird. I’m not used to it,” Cruz said. “Driving through E-town, it’s odd. I’m used to seeing not a lot of green. So, it’s odd.”

