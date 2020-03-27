Keep Midland Beautiful shares guidelines to keep recycling program running smoothly

Keep Midland Beautiful is sharing guidelines to follow to keep Midland's recycling program running smoothly.

The following comes from Keep Midland Beautiful:

Here a few guidelines to clear up some contamination issues and keep our recycling program running smoothly. All plastics, cans, and paper should be emptied out from the plastic bags. Those bags are considered contamination when put in the containers. Workers are not allowed to open the bags, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. Please dump all plastics, paper and aluminum from the bag and reuse the bag for more recycling – or dispose of it properly. The only exception is shredded paper, it should be left in the bag.

In Midland we can recycle:

#1 and #2 Plastics - Items don't have to be perfectly clean, but a good rinse would help with odors and pests as these items go straight to the processing center. It's OK to leave caps and labels on water bottles. If you can flatten your bottles it will help save room in the container.

Examples of #1 Plastics: Water and soda bottles, peanut butter containers, salad dressing and vegetable oil containers, etc.

Examples of #2 Plastics: Milk jugs, juice bottles, detergent and household cleaner bottles, shampoo bottles, etc.

-Cardboard - Please break down your boxes and remove all packaging. That makes room for much more cardboard to fit in the bins. Paper and Cardboard go in separate containers.

-Paper – no shiny paper please or gift wrap.

-Aluminum Cans Only -please flatten to save room. Foil and foil-based products are not recyclable. Tin cans like soup cans are not recyclable in Midland.

We cannot recycle:

-Plastic Bags

-Aluminum foil and aluminum pans

-Household Garbage

-Steel or Tin (soup cans, dog/cat food cans, etc.)

-Glass

-Styrofoam

-Electronics

-Coated Paper Products (No Waxy Substances)

-Dirty Recyclables (Pizza boxes with grease and cheese)

-Medicine Bottles

-Plastics outside of the #1 and #2 range. Check the bottom or label for the number inside the triangle. Also, no industrial grade plastics.

-Plastic Garbage Bags

-Plastic Totes or Flowerpots

-Dog Food and Cat Food Bags

For more information on Recycling Right, location hours, and questions

visit www.keepmidlandbeautiful.org.

Items for recycling can be taken to the Citizens Collection Station (Midland Residents Only) at 4100 Smith Road or BRI (Both Commercial and Residential) at 26 W. Industrial.