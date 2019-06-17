Jury selection underway in trial of former Martin County Sheriff

Jury selection is underway in the trial of former Martin County Sheriff John Woodward.

John Woodward, 41. (Photo: Midland County Jail)

Woodward was indicted in October on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

In September Woodward was arrested after his former live-in girlfriend arrived at the Martin County Hospital with injuries and told officials that Woodward had beaten and choked her.

Warrants were then issued for Woodward's arrest. The late Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter was asked to meet with Woodward to discuss turning himself in which he never did.

Woodward was eventually found outside of a business in Midland where he was arrested.

Woodward served as sheriff of Martin County until 2014 when he resigned from the position.