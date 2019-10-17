Midland jury deliberates 12 minutes before sending child sexual molester to prison for 25 years

A Midland County jury sentenced Alfred Lee Rice, Jr. to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

The 16-year-old girl was found naked out in the cold rain knocking on front doors for help. Investigators said Rice sexually assaulted her then pushed out of his vehicle.

Approximately one year later, Midland PD received a notification from CODIS, a DNA database, that Rice's DNA was linked to the DNA found inside the victim.

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Bonita Tribble and Andrew Van der Hoeven.

The defendant was represented by Alvaro Martinez.