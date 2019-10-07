Juror who spent 10 days in jail after oversleeping apologizes to Fla. judge

A Florida judge has reduced the terms of probation of a 21-year-old man who spent 10 days in jail after he overslept and missed jury duty.

Deandre Somerville, 21, spent 10 days in jail after he admitted to oversleeping in August and failing to return to court for jury duty. (Source: WPTV/CNN)

Hoping to make a good impression, 21-year-old Deandre Somerville arrived early to his court hearing Friday in front of Circuit Civil Judge John Kastrenakes.

Somerville, who says he overslept for jury duty on Aug. 21, apologized to Kastrenakes and said he had not understood the seriousness of jury service. He spent 10 days in jail because of the incident.

“Everything I’ve gone through since Sept. 20, I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy," Somerville said.

Kastrenakes accepted Somerville’s apology and reduced his probation from one year to three months and community service from 150 to 30 hours. He also said he would consider a motion to drop the contempt of court charge from his record in the future.

For community service, Somerville must give weekly 10-minute talks to jurors about the importance of jury duty. Each appearance will count for three hours of service.

“I just take it as a learning experience and keep moving. I wish I could have gotten it thrown all out, but I feel like everything happens for a reason," Somerville said.

Somerville’s family is glad for the reduced probation, saying they thought the initial punishment was harsh for a young man who had never been arrested.

“I was very angry, but I can’t go back and change what happened. The judge was fair today, I believe," said Annique Owens, Somerville’s mother, on Friday.

Somerville was sent to jail Sept. 20 when he admitted to oversleeping and failing to return to court for jury duty. The 21-year-old had already been sworn in to serve on a jury in a civil case. His absence delayed the trial for 45 minutes, as court employees tried to reach him.

“He was the only African American on the jury, representing a cross-section of the community, and he decided on his own that it wasn’t worth his time to come back," Kastrenakes said.

Somerville says he also didn’t call the bailiff before heading straight to his afternoon job in an afterschool program at the West Palm Beach city parks department.

