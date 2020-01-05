Junior Livestock Sale sets record

Steers, heifers, lambs and goats made their way to the Permian Basin this week for a chance to be a champion.

Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo gave West Texans a chance to buy some of their favorite farm animals all raised by kids participating in the show.

Cows, goats and lambs were all being sold at the Junior Livestock sale which was at the Ector County Coliseum.

The champion heifer sold for $20,000 thousand dollars and was raised by a 15-year old, Kirsten Benzer.

The winning goat had a price tag close to $8,000 thousand dollars.

Organizers tell CBS7 News that the livestock sale this year is record breaking and the money will go towards the kid’s future.

"The judges look for just the most complete structure. They want it to be able to move soundly and just be athletic when they get out and walk. They also want them to be big boned. They always come to fill them to make sure they have lots of muscles,” said Benzer

Representatives from Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo said the kids participating in the sale of champions will learn important life lessons that will stick with them for the rest of their lives.