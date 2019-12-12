Judge to decide on removing Texas baby's life support

A judge on Thursday will consider whether a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family's opposition.

At the hearing in Fort Worth, the judge will consider the request by Tinslee Lewis' family for a temporary injunction to stop Cook Children's Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment for the girl.

Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas' “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.