Judge decides against reducing bond for man charged with double murder in Odessa

A judge has decided against reducing the bond of a man accused of a double murder in Odessa.

Fabian Chavez Polvon was arrestee in November after authorities say he shot and killed his estranged wife Tiffany Nicole Polvon and and Joseph Granado, the owner of Apex Car Wash.

On Friday morning a protest amassed outside of the Ector County Courthouse as family members and friends of Granado voiced their concern over allowing a bond reduction for Fabian.

Members of the protest tell CBS7 they believe Fabian is dangerous and shouldn’t be allowed to walk out of jail as he awaits his trial.

The judge in the case sided with the protesters and decided against the reduction.