Judge Debi Hays tries to explain why Ector County has few COVID-19 tests

In Friday’s news conference held by Ector County Judge Debi Hays, she gave the much-anticipated response as to why the county isn't testing as many people as Midland and neighboring areas.

In Midland, MMH reports it's tested 245 people, Abilene 184 people, San Angelo at 251 and Ector County sitting at 59.

Hays gave a few reasons for that large gap.

She said, unlike surrounding counties, Ector’s private labs haven’t given their testing data to the health department, so we don’t know the true number of suspected cases.

She also said Odessa has been doing a particularly good job of staying isolated.

“Our community has been smart,” Hays said. “They have stayed inside, we lock them down early. The governor came out with you only being able to have 10 in a group. We have been doing that. So, you should be applauded for what you’ve done.”

However, Hays also acknowledged Midland is also doing a good job at obeying the rules even though more positive COVID-19 cases keep adding up almost daily in that county.

