Joyrider drove onto property killing family horse

Authorities’ are asking for the help of the community in solving a crime that caused thousands of dollars in property damage leaving a family pet, dead.

MCSO said the incident occurred on the corner of South County Road 11400 and County Road 120 early Sunday morning.

Midland County Sheriff's Office said they need help finding, a reckless driver, who drove onto a property causing $30,000 dollars in damage, on top of the damage the driver also ended up killing the family’s horse.

The suspect left behind the front bumper of a newer model Ford after crashing and getting stuck in a pond that is on the property.

Chief Deputy Rory McKinney with MCSO said the driver waited to get help to remove his truck from the scene leaving the horse there to suffer.

“This heartless person did not render aide to this beautiful horse who had intensive injuries and laid in pain for hours. The driver waited for someone to pull his Ford truck out while the horse laid their suffering,” said Chief McKinney.

According Sammy Robledo, the properties care taker, the name of the horse killed was, Bandit and he lived on the property for the past 22 years.

Robledo said, Bandit was the best horse and he will miss how he would stand and daze at the pond for hours at a time.

If you have any information on who the driver could be you are asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers.

“Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 dollar cash reward. An additional $3,000 cash reward is being offered from a private donor leading to the arrest of the suspects involved." said Chief McKinney.

"If you have helpful information please do the right thing and call 694-TIPS or to the Midland County Sheriff's Office.” Said Chief McKinney.