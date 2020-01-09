John Love endorses John Norman to take his Midland City Council seat

As the Midland City Council special election approaches this month, Councilmember John Love has official endorsed one of the candidates running for his seat.

Thursday afternoon, Love said John Norman is who he would like to see lead his district next.

Love praised Norman for his work with Midland’s youth and for championing diversity within district two.

“To get this endorsement from him, it shows a lot about the thing that I’m saying and the things I want to do will be built upon the things that he’s done already,” Norman said. “So, it really means a lot for me.”

Adrian Urquidi and Steven Villela are also running for the district two seat.

Election day is on Jan. 28.