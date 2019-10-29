John Cena pledges $500,000 to honor California firefighters

Actor John Cena called on Paramount Pictures to help him do some method acting with his bank account.

John Cena is paying tribute to those fighting wildfires in California with a donation to two foundations. (Source: @JohnCena/Twitter/CNN)

“I want Paramount to do me one favor,” Cena said. “I want them to a pick a charity, to pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of ‘Playing With Fire’ and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause."

Paramount stepped up, selecting two organizations for Cena to support.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Cal Fire foundations will split the $500,000 donation from the actor.

Cena portrays a firefighter in the upcoming comedy film "Playing with Fire."

The wrestler turned actor says firefighters in California inspired his donation.

Multiple wildfires are raging in both northern and southern California.

The Kincaid Fire in Sonoma County has forced nearly 200,000 people from their homes.

Close to 1 million California residents have had their power service interrupted because of the fires.

