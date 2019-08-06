John Bushman pledges $100,000 for victims of El Paso shooting, invites public to blood drive

A local businessman is working to help our neighbors in El Paso.

ICA announced that its CEO John Bushman has pledged $100,000 for the victims of the El Paso shooting. The donation is being made on behalf of ICA Team Members as well as John and Carol Bushman.

“We are heartbroken seeing the images from our neighbors in El Paso,” Bushman said. “We invite you to make your own donation to help the families of those impacted.”

ICA will be collecting donations to be sent to the El Paso Community Foundation's Victim's Fund and the Paso Del Notre Community Foundation Victims Relief Fund.

Donations can be mailed to ICA at P.O. Box 2969 Odessa, TX 79760.

Checks must be made payable to the El Paso Victim's Fund or the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

A blood drive is scheduled to be held at Music City Mall on Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by the Fuddrucker's mall entrance.