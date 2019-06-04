Jenny Cudd challenges Jerry Morales for Midland mayor seat

The race for Midland mayor is on after a second candidate announced her run to lead city hall.

Becky’s Flowers Owner Jenny Cudd kicked off her campaign with an announcement party where she explained why she thinks the city needs new leadership.

Cudd talked about how as mayor she’d like to work on fixing the city’s potholes, hire more police officers and firefighters and reduce the cost of housing.

“I believe that Midland deserves better,” Cudd said. “I also believe that competition makes all of us better and I truly have a heart for the people.”

Cudd is the only candidate running against incumbent Jerry Morales who is running for his third term.

