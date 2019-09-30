J&L Laboratories brings new innovation to West Texas

A new testing facility has made its way to Midland to help serve the Permian Basin during the oil boom.

Johnson and Lindley, LLC had a ribbon cutting to welcome the Tall City into their brand new, state of the art testing laboratory.

The laboratory was designed by Lab Director, Eric Trevino at J&L Laboratories.

According to President, Sam Pruett their business venture will give support to the oil field by testing important samples.

“The testing we can tell whether or not a well will scale up. Whether or not it will get waxy or not. Whether or not it will have corrosion issues and eat through the pipe. A Lot of the things we do are to help the producer understand whether or not their oil well will continue to produce,” said Pruett.

Pruett said they intend to be the one-stop shop for the oil fields all while bringing innovation to the industry.

“We are testing produced fluids, water, oil, solids. These tests are a lot like how your doctor tries to understand what may be going on with your health. We also look at the health of an oil well,” said Pruett.