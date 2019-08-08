J. Ross Lacy running for Congress in 2020

It has nearly been a week since Congressman Conaway announced he will not seek re-election and will retire after his term and the first hopeful to take his seat has already thrown his hat into the race.

Councilman Lacy was born and raised in Midland and he was sworn into office back in 2013..

Current City Councilman for Midland District 4, announced today he will be running for congress in 2020. He wants to serve West Texas in District seat 11.

“We are just going to work hard. It is all going to be a grass-root campaign and going out and getting our voters energized and out there to vote. That is the critical component whenever we look at elections is people just do not go vote and they need to get out and understand because if the Democrats take over Texas we lose our whole country,” said Lacy.

He said he aligns himself with President Trumps, “America First” policy and will do everything to fight to keep Texas a red state.

Today during his official kickoff event he said Texas needs a representative from the Permian Basin to take the big issues to Washington D.C.

“I think Congressman Conaway has done a fantastic job and has definitely left the blueprint of what we should be doing in this district. It is a large district and like I said with 29 counties, I plan on if I am elected to visit all 29 of those counties at least twice a year to make sure the voters and constituents know I care about them and want to hear their concerns,” said Lacy.

Lacy said he is going to continue serving on the Midland City Council up until their last meeting, which is in December.

