It's official: Remains found in Arkansas are Maleah's

KHOU HOUSTON — The Medical Examiner's Office on Monday formally identified the child’s body found in Arkansas on Friday as that of Maleah Davis, our CBS affiliate out of Houston, KHOU, reports.

Remains of a child were found Friday in Fulton, Ark., near where Derion Vence told Quanell X he dumped Maleah Davis' body.

KHOU 11 spoke to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office early Saturday morning and their public information officer confirmed they have the remains and are in the identification process, but it's going to take some time.

Vence told Quanell the 4-year-old died last month in an accident.

Quanell said Vence told him he drove to Arkansas and left Maleah's remains on the side of I-30 near Hope, Ark. Fulton is about 18 miles from Hope.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton said a litter crew first noticed the trash bag with blood on it three days ago near Exit 18. Supervisors told the employee to leave it alone. Singleton said it's not uncommon for people to leave dead animals in the area.

Vence remains in jail at this time, charged with tampering with a human corpse in connection with Maleah's disappearance.

When Quanell was asked how he got Vence to provide more information in the case, Quanell responded, "two men talking."

"We had a long conversation," Quanell said. "We spoke about details surrounding Maleah's disappearance. We spoke about his relationship with Brittany (Bowens, Maleah's mother)."