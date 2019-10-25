It's official; Dick's Sporting Goods coming to Midland Park Mall

A long-awaited sporting goods store is coming to Midland-Odessa.

Dick's Sporting Goods is building a new store where the old Dillard's men's store used to be, according to Midland Park Mall. It's scheduled to open this upcoming summer.

“We are thrilled to welcome DICK’s Sporting Goods to Midland Park Mall and to the Midland community,” said Brenda Scott, Midland Park Mall’s director of marketing and business development. “They will be a wonderful addition to our offerings and very popular with our customers.”