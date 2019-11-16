Iraan firefighter is laid to rest

A local first responder was laid to rest in Iraan on Saturday.

Hundreds filled the pews and additional standing room only, including classmates, friends and family, to remember 20-year-old Albert Raymond Willock.

Willock was an 2018 Iraan High School graduate and an Iraan firefighter.

His service was held at the First Baptist Church in Iraan. He was then buried at the Iraan Restland Cemetery.

Several area first responders attended and assisted with the funeral services and procession.