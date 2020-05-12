Iraan decides to keep head football coach, athletic director

In a two hour school board meeting Monday night, Iraan-Sheffield ISD decided to keep its head football coach and athletic director.

First year head coach Matthew Luddeke’s job was in question, but after hearing from the public and some of Luddeke’s players, the school board chose not to take action on an agenda item regarding the coach’s employment.

“This is great that we get another year with him,” Iraan football player Gavin Aguirre said. “Especially our senior year, and I’m glad to play on the team for him. Do whatever we can to fight together.”

It was a rough first year at Iraan for Luddeke.

In some games, the Braves didn’t even have 11 players to put on the field, and lost by a wide margin in every game they played.

Still, just weeks ago, the school board unanimously voted to renew Luddeke’s contract.

However, complaints from parents about the on-field product and Luddeke’s methods caused the board to re-consider.

On Monday night though, everyone who spoke did so on the coach’s behalf, including glowing endorsements from his players.

“The way he is, his manners, he’s a respectful person,” Javier Hernandez, another rising senior on the football team, said. “He has a very good balance between playing football, and making you into a man and getting you ready for the real world. That’s what we like about him.”

The board spent about an hour and a half in executive session, before deciding to stick with the employment agreement made last month.