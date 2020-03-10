Iowa bride-to-be begs for return of perfect wedding dress after car with it inside stolen

Finding the perfect wedding dress is usually one of the most exciting days for a bride-to-be, but for one woman from Iowa, that day turned into a headache.

After seven years together and two daughters, Kylee Howell and her fiancé planned to tie the knot, but those plans were put on hold after her dress was stolen. (Source: Morgan Wiggins/KCRG/Gray News)

Kylee Howell and her friends made a day of picking up her wedding dress Saturday in Davenport, Iowa, KCRG reports. Only a few hours later, Howell says not only her dress but also the car it was in were gone.

“I had originally went dress shopping and tried on multiple dresses but was like, ‘Oh, kind of like it but not really,’” Howell said. “Then, I tried this one on, and I just started crying. My friends were like, ‘OK, this is the one.’"

While celebrating at a friend’s house after picking up the dress, Howell went to get her glasses out of her car. That’s when she realized her car and the perfect dress inside it were gone.

Howell says she, at first, thought her friends were playing a joke on her.

“I was like, ‘Well, my car is not back there,’ and they instantly jumped out of bed and started searching around,” she said.

“We kind of weren’t in a hurry, since we knew we were paying for all of it ourselves. We’ve just been saving,” Howell said.

Howell called the police and made a report, but she’s still hoping someone will return her dream dress.

“At this point, I am just kind of hoping something will fall into place and something good will come out of this,” Howell said. “Obviously, I am still excited. I would marry him right now, if I could.”

As of Monday night, police have not located Howell’s car or her wedding dress.

The bride-to-be says the loss of the dress is a pretty big financial setback. In addition, it took seven months for the original dress to come into the Davenport store, and the wedding is scheduled for September, KWQC reports.

The store is working with Howell to order another dress in time for the wedding.

