Investigators say impaired driver caused wreck on 42nd Street overnight Sunday

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a major crash that occurred this past weekend in Northeast Odessa. Daniel Lopez Jr., date of birth 03/11/1997, has been charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury “3rd Degree Felony”.

On May 18, 2019 at approximately 0302 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 42nd and Tanglewood in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a white Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Daniel Trevino, 34 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling westbound on 42nd Street attempting to turn southbound onto Tanglewood. A black Chevrolet Equinox, being operated by Daniel Lopez Jr., was traveling eastbound on 42nd Street.

Witnesses reported that Lopez was traveling eastbound on 42nd Street at a high rate of speed and swerved across the double yellow lines before striking the Silverado. Trevino was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Lopez was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

