Invasive zebra mussels found in O.H. Ivie Lake

Another Texas lake is confirmed to have zebra mussels.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced on Thursday that they were adding O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo to a list of lakes in the state that are designated as positive for the invasive species.

According to a release, four adult zebra mussels were found in an above-ground storage tank that is part of the lake's water transmission system back in March of 2019.

TPWD and the Colorado River Municipal Water District then began sampling the lake and found zebra mussel larva near one of the lake's boat ramps.

“TPWD and CRMWD are going to continue to monitor the situation to determine if zebra mussels have established a reproducing population in the lake, but we are also asking the public to help us by keeping an eye out and reporting any zebra mussel sightings at O.H. Ivie Lake to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD Senior Scientist for Aquatic Invasive Species Management.

O.H. Ivie is one of six lakes in the Colorado River Basin with invasive zebra mussels. The other lakes are Austin, Lady Bird, Lyndon B. Johnson, Marble Falls, Travis and Walter E. Long.

Officials believe that the mussels were transported to the lake on a boat or other equipment.

“It is essential that boaters be vigilant to not spread zebra mussels to nearby lakes that are now at higher risk due to proximity of zebra mussels,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries Regional Director. “It is important for all lake users to protect our lakes by cleaning, draining and drying their boats and equipment every time they leave the water and properly decontaminate their boat if it was stored in the water on lakes with zebra mussels.”

TPWD states that zebra mussels have been found in a total of 30 Texas lakes across five river basins. You can view a map of the lakes here.

Anyone who finds the mussels is asked to report sightings to TPWD at (512) 389-4848 or by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.

According to TPWD, zebra mussels cause harm for aquatic species, cover surfaces with sharp shells, clog water intakes, damage facilities using surface water and damage boats stored in lakes.

Boaters are asked to drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water to prevent the transfer of zebra mussels and other invasive species.